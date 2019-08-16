BRAINSWAY LTD/S (NASDAQ:BWAY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRAINSWAY LTD/S (NASDAQ:BWAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BrainsWay Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company. It is focused on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the Company’s proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder and obsessive-compulsive disorder. BrainsWay Ltd. is based in Jerusalem, Israel. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BWAY. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of BRAINSWAY LTD/S in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of BRAINSWAY LTD/S in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. CIBC started coverage on shares of BRAINSWAY LTD/S in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of BRAINSWAY LTD/S in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of BRAINSWAY LTD/S in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.80.

BWAY opened at $8.79 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.06. BRAINSWAY LTD/S has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

BRAINSWAY LTD/S (NASDAQ:BWAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that BRAINSWAY LTD/S will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BRAINSWAY LTD/S during the 2nd quarter worth about $863,000. Delek Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in BRAINSWAY LTD/S in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,176,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BRAINSWAY LTD/S in the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Noked Capital LTD purchased a new stake in BRAINSWAY LTD/S in the 2nd quarter valued at about $572,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Brainsway Ltd. engages in the development and provision of technology solutions for non-invasive treatment of brain disorders in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation systems for treating various conditions, including autism, Alzheimer's disease, bipolar disorders, chronic pains, depressive disorders, Parkinson's diseases, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, post-traumatic stress disorders, multiple sclerosis, obsessive compulsive disorders, and stroke rehabilitation.

