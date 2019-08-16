Bradley J. Ehrman Acquires 3,000 Shares of Dorchester Minerals LP (NASDAQ:DMLP) Stock

Dorchester Minerals LP (NASDAQ:DMLP) COO Bradley J. Ehrman bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $53,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ DMLP traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.54. The stock had a trading volume of 974 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,441. The company has a current ratio of 12.92, a quick ratio of 12.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $610.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.51. Dorchester Minerals LP has a 52-week low of $14.11 and a 52-week high of $21.15.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.60 million during the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 51.58% and a net margin of 71.35%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.74%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 1,228.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,984 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Gruss & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 39.0% in the first quarter. Gruss & Co. Inc. now owns 25,965 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 7,282 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 11.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,323 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Dorchester Minerals in the first quarter valued at $1,470,000. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 1.6% in the second quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 41,340 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Dorchester Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. The company's royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 574 counties and parishes in 25 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

