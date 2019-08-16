Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD.UN) Price Target Raised to C$200.00 at TD Securities

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD.UN) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$190.00 price target on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund in a research note on Thursday. Cormark set a C$180.00 price target on Boyd Group Income Fund in a research note on Thursday. Laurentian increased their price objective on Boyd Group Income Fund from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Boyd Group Income Fund from C$195.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Boyd Group Income Fund from C$154.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$187.50.

BYD.UN stock traded up C$2.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$173.58. 4,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,712. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$171.57 and its 200 day moving average is C$152.02. Boyd Group Income Fund has a twelve month low of C$102.59 and a twelve month high of C$182.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.16.

In related news, Director Sally Ann Savoia acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$165.50 per share, with a total value of C$165,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$827,500.

Boyd Group Income Fund Company Profile

Boyd Group Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended mutual fund trust. The company, through its operating company, The Boyd Group Inc, operates non-franchised collision repair centers. Its collision repair centers offer automotive collision and glass repair, and related services. The company operates its autobody/autoglass repair and related services facilities, as well as auto glass retail facilities under the Boyd Autobody & Glass, Assured Automotive, Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com trade names in the United States and Canada.

