Bowman Angela R. Hicks Sells 10,000 Shares of ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) Stock

ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $83,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGI traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,804,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,168. ANGI Homeservices Inc has a 1 year low of $8.14 and a 1 year high of $23.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.67 and its 200-day moving average is $15.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.94.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $343.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.19 million. ANGI Homeservices had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ANGI Homeservices Inc will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ANGI Homeservices during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ANGI Homeservices by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in ANGI Homeservices during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ANGI Homeservices during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in ANGI Homeservices by 1,495.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares during the last quarter. 14.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush downgraded shares of ANGI Homeservices from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.38.

About ANGI Homeservices

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

