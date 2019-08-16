BOScoin Price Tops $0.0081 (BOS)

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 16th. During the last week, BOScoin has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. One BOScoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000079 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene, GDAC and Kucoin. BOScoin has a market cap of $5.29 million and $48,376.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About BOScoin

BOScoin (BOS) is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2017. BOScoin’s total supply is 920,056,050 coins and its circulating supply is 655,753,403 coins. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BOScoin’s official message board is forum.boscoin.io. The official website for BOScoin is boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BOScoin Coin Trading

BOScoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC, CoinBene and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOScoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOScoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

