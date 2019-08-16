Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Trading 8.7% Higher

Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) traded up 8.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.81 and last traded at $22.78, 163,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 20% from the average session volume of 203,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.96.

BCEI has been the topic of several research reports. SunTrust Banks set a $24.00 price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Bonanza Creek Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.97. The company has a market capitalization of $468.39 million, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.05.

In other Bonanza Creek Energy news, CAO Sandra Garbiso sold 2,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total transaction of $61,857.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,209.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 136.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,239 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $6,721,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 129,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 12,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 358.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,419 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,799 shares in the last quarter.

About Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI)

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 116.8 million barrel of oil equivalent.

