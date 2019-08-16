Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target Lowered to C$2.75 at Citigroup

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from C$3.40 to C$2.75 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on BBD.B. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$4.25 to C$3.75 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$4.85 to C$4.15 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$3.75 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$3.83.

BBD.B traded down C$0.02 on Thursday, hitting C$1.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,006,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,460,000. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 52-week low of C$1.59 and a 52-week high of C$4.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.44.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

