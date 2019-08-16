Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) PT Raised to C$47.00

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at CIBC from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BEI.UN. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$43.00 to C$45.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$48.61.

Shares of Boardwalk REIT stock traded up C$0.01 on Friday, hitting C$43.41. The stock had a trading volume of 54,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,513. Boardwalk REIT has a 52-week low of C$36.47 and a 52-week high of C$52.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$41.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$40.76.

In other Boardwalk REIT news, Senior Officer Lisa Maureen Russell sold 1,000 shares of Boardwalk REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.55, for a total transaction of C$39,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$406,929.95.

Boardwalk REIT Company Profile

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

