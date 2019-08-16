BMO Capital Markets Trims Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Target Price to $33.00

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on KHC. Guggenheim downgraded Kraft Heinz from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Kraft Heinz from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America set a $32.00 price objective on Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Kraft Heinz from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.45.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $25.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Kraft Heinz has a 12 month low of $24.89 and a 12 month high of $61.68. The company has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.74.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 38.95%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Kraft Heinz will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.33%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 303.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 58.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

