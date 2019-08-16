B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 425 ($5.55) target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BME. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 425 ($5.55) and set a top pick rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of B&M European Value Retail to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 436.50 ($5.70).

Shares of BME traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 336.30 ($4.39). The stock had a trading volume of 807,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,550,000. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 350.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 359.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.87, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.21. B&M European Value Retail has a 52 week low of GBX 277.70 ($3.63) and a 52 week high of GBX 431 ($5.63). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a dividend of GBX 4.90 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from B&M European Value Retail’s previous dividend of $2.70. B&M European Value Retail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.39%.

In other B&M European Value Retail news, insider Simon Arora sold 14,988,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 375 ($4.90), for a total transaction of £56,205,311.25 ($73,442,194.24). Also, insider Gilles Petit acquired 2,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 361 ($4.72) per share, for a total transaction of £8,808.40 ($11,509.73).

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA operates as a discount retailer in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It provides FMCG brands and non-grocery products through general merchandise and grocery stores, and convenience stores. The company operates a chain of 620 stores under the B&M brand; 281 stores under the Heron Foods brand; 96 stores under the Jawoll; and 96 stores under the Babou brand.

