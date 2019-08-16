Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE:APRN) Receives $22.51 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE:APRN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.51.

APRN has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Blue Apron from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine raised Blue Apron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of APRN traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.24. 2,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,256,540. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Blue Apron has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $34.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.15 and a 200-day moving average of $3.14.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.49. Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 57.90% and a negative net margin of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $119.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blue Apron will post -4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Linda F. Kozlowski sold 45,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.69, for a total transaction of $31,525.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,143 shares in the company, valued at $67,718.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Bensley sold 44,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.69, for a total value of $30,397.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,735.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,928 shares of company stock valued at $71,710 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APRN. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Blue Apron during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blue Apron in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Blue Apron in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Blue Apron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $579,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Blue Apron by 126.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 99,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 55,617 shares in the last quarter.

Blue Apron Company Profile

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce marketplace that provides cooking tools, utensils, and pantry items. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

