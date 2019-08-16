Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Receives “Buy” Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) in a report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $36.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BCOR. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Blucora from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blucora from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Blucora from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blucora has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Get Blucora alerts:

NASDAQ:BCOR opened at $21.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.58. Blucora has a 12 month low of $21.81 and a 12 month high of $41.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.76.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The information services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Blucora had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $193.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Blucora will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blucora news, CEO John S. Clendening sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.23, for a total value of $292,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 721,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,081,172.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Slagle Zappone sold 6,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $202,736.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,393.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,058 shares of company stock valued at $708,101. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Blucora during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Blucora during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Blucora by 95.6% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Blucora by 112.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blucora during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Blucora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blucora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.