Blonder Tongue Labs (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) Releases Earnings Results

Blonder Tongue Labs (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $5.44 million during the quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BDR traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,948. Blonder Tongue Labs has a 12 month low of $0.74 and a 12 month high of $1.75.

Separately, TheStreet raised Blonder Tongue Labs from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc, a technology-development and manufacturing company, provides television signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions in the United States. It offers digital video headend products comprising high definition and SD, MPEG-2, and MPEG-4/H.264 encoders, as well as quadrature phase shift key to quadrature amplitude modulation (QAM) transcoders; digital QAM multiplexers; ATSC/QAM-IP transcoders; and EdgeQAM devices.

