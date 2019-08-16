Blackstone/GSO Senior Fltg Rt Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Blackstone/GSO Senior Fltg Rt Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $16.92. Blackstone/GSO Senior Fltg Rt Term Fund shares last traded at $16.76, with a volume of 8,641 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.07 and a 200 day moving average of $16.80.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th were given a $0.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSL. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Blackstone/GSO Senior Fltg Rt Term Fund by 24.5% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 19,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Blackstone/GSO Senior Fltg Rt Term Fund by 25.9% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 4,613 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone/GSO Senior Fltg Rt Term Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Blackstone/GSO Senior Fltg Rt Term Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its position in Blackstone/GSO Senior Fltg Rt Term Fund by 4.4% in the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 63,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter.

Blackstone/GSO Senior Fltg Rt Term Fund Company Profile (NYSE:BSL)

Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

