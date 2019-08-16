Blackstone/GSO Senior Fltg Rt Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Blackstone/GSO Senior Fltg Rt Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $16.92. Blackstone/GSO Senior Fltg Rt Term Fund shares last traded at $16.76, with a volume of 8,641 shares changing hands.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.07 and a 200 day moving average of $16.80.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th were given a $0.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 23rd.
Blackstone/GSO Senior Fltg Rt Term Fund Company Profile (NYSE:BSL)
Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
