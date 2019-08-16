Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd (NYSE:MCA) Hits New 12-Month High at $14.68

Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd Inc (NYSE:MCA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.68 and last traded at $14.52, with a volume of 24407 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.61.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.79.

Get Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCA. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 477,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,040,000 after purchasing an additional 179,396 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $169,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 209,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 35,292 shares during the period. Mariner Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 136,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 27,916 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 192,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 25,320 shares during the period. 20.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd (NYSE:MCA)

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.