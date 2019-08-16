Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd (NYSE:MCA) Hits New 12-Month High at $14.68

Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd Inc (NYSE:MCA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.68 and last traded at $14.52, with a volume of 24407 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.61.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.79.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th.
About Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd (NYSE:MCA)
BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.
Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?
Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.