BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Director Gerald W. Deitchle Buys 3,000 Shares

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Director Gerald W. Deitchle purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.81 per share, for a total transaction of $101,430.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of BJRI stock traded up $2.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.54. The company had a trading volume of 7,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,581. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.62 and a 52-week high of $76.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $735.99 million, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.88.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $301.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. BJ’s Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. BJ’s Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.43%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BJRI. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays set a $32.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 50,740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth $20,275,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 14,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,252 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

