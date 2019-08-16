BitBar Price Tops $2.82 on Top Exchanges (BTB)

BitBar (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 16th. In the last seven days, BitBar has traded down 25.4% against the U.S. dollar. One BitBar coin can now be bought for approximately $2.82 or 0.00027053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Novaexchange. BitBar has a market cap of $119,594.00 and approximately $347.00 worth of BitBar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22,178.85 or 2.12598007 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000532 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001419 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

BitBar Coin Profile

BTB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 13th, 2013. BitBar’s total supply is 42,377 coins. BitBar’s official Twitter account is @spider_BTB . BitBar’s official website is bitbar.co . The Reddit community for BitBar is /r/bitbar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

BitBar Coin Trading

BitBar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

