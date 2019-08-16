Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.27), Morningstar.com reports.

NASDAQ BPTH traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,461. Bio-Path has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $73.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 3.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BPTH. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Path during the 1st quarter valued at about $336,000. Gainplan LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Path during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bio-Path by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bio-Path by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Bio-Path by 19,858.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 19,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BPTH. ValuEngine upgraded Bio-Path from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bio-Path in a research note on Friday.

Bio-Path Company Profile

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

