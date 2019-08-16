Bigtincan Holdings Limited (ASX:BTH) Insider David Keane Acquires 100,000 Shares of Stock

Bigtincan Holdings Limited (ASX:BTH) insider David Keane acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.40 ($0.28) per share, for a total transaction of A$40,100.00 ($28,439.72).
BTH stock traded down A$0.02 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, reaching A$0.44 ($0.31). 263,161 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.76 million and a P/E ratio of -15.54.
About Bigtincan
