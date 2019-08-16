Bigtincan Holdings Limited (ASX:BTH) Insider David Keane Acquires 100,000 Shares of Stock

Bigtincan Holdings Limited (ASX:BTH) insider David Keane acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.40 ($0.28) per share, for a total transaction of A$40,100.00 ($28,439.72).

BTH stock traded down A$0.02 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, reaching A$0.44 ($0.31). 263,161 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.76 million and a P/E ratio of -15.54.

About Bigtincan

Bigtincan Holdings Limited, a software development company, provides software as a services (Saas) application platform. It offers Bigtincan hub, a SaaS application platform for mobile workforces to enable sales and service organizations, and their employees to engage with customers. The company's platform includes Bigtincan Forms, which allow organizations to automate manual and administrative tasks, and eliminate paper-based processes, as well as create, publish, and use interactive forms on various mobile devices; and Bigtincan Studio that enable mobile users to create and deliver content.

