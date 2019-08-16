BidaskClub Upgrades Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacific Biosciences of California from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $8.00 price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Shares of PACB opened at $5.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $839.78 million, a P/E ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.93. Pacific Biosciences of California has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $7.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.68 and a 200-day moving average of $6.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). The company had revenue of $24.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.27 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 140.68% and a negative return on equity of 106.36%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Water Island Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 165.6% during the 1st quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 3,623,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,199,000 after buying an additional 2,259,146 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP lifted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 207.3% during the 1st quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 3,117,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,540,000 after buying an additional 2,103,200 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 6,072,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,905,000 after buying an additional 1,814,941 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,900,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,968,000 after buying an additional 1,155,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,332,000. 73.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.

