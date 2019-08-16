BidaskClub Lowers Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) to Buy

BidaskClub lowered shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on Z. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Zillow Group from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Standpoint Research cut Zillow Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised Zillow Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Zillow Group from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Zillow Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.26.

Zillow Group stock opened at $34.45 on Tuesday. Zillow Group has a twelve month low of $26.38 and a twelve month high of $51.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.21). Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $599.58 million for the quarter.

In other news, insider Jeremy Wacksman sold 1,855 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total value of $75,925.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,339.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Spencer M. Rascoff sold 2,000 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $74,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 227,779 shares of company stock valued at $10,220,533. Company insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 177.0% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 33.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

