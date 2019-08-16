Berenberg Bank Analysts Give TLG Immobilien (ETR:TLG) a €30.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on TLG Immobilien (ETR:TLG) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC set a €31.50 ($36.63) price objective on shares of TLG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €29.50 ($34.30) price objective on shares of TLG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on shares of TLG Immobilien and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on shares of TLG Immobilien and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on shares of TLG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €30.20 ($35.12).

Shares of TLG Immobilien stock opened at €26.90 ($31.28) on Tuesday. TLG Immobilien has a twelve month low of €21.14 ($24.58) and a twelve month high of €28.10 ($32.67). The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €26.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €26.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87.

TLG Immobilien AG operates as a commercial real estate company in Germany. The company is involved in the letting, management, acquisition, development, disposal, and renting of office, retail, and hotel properties. It operates seven hotels. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

