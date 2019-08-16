Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) Sets New 12-Month High at $85.10

Begbies Traynor Group plc (LON:BEG) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 85.10 ($1.11) and last traded at GBX 84.50 ($1.10), with a volume of 127373 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 80.50 ($1.05).

BEG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 88 ($1.15) price objective on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 78.48 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 68.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75. The company has a market capitalization of $106.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.24.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a GBX 1.80 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from Begbies Traynor Group’s previous dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Begbies Traynor Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.43%.

In related news, insider John M. May purchased 32,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 77 ($1.01) per share, with a total value of £24,995.74 ($32,661.36).

About Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG)

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, other stakeholders, and investors and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Business Recovery and Advisory Services; and Property Services. It offers business rescue options, advisory options, closure options, forensic accounting and technology, investigations, corporate and commercial finance, and personal insolvency solutions to accountants, asset based lenders, banks, creditors, and solicitors, as well as directors and business owners.

