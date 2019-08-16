BBX Capital (NYSE:BBX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BBX Capital (NYSE:BBX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BBX Capital Corporation is a holding company whose principal holding is Bluegreen Corporation. The Company is involved in the acquisition, ownership and management of joint ventures and investments in real estate and real estate development projects, as well as acquisitions, investments and management of middle market operating businesses. BBX Capital Corporation, formerly known as BFC Financial Corporation, is based in FL, United States. “

NYSE:BBX traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.97. 1,289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,130. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. BBX Capital has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $7.69. The firm has a market cap of $383.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.79.

BBX Capital (NYSE:BBX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.14). BBX Capital had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 0.76%. The firm had revenue of $251.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.02 million. Research analysts predict that BBX Capital will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.013 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from BBX Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BBX Capital by 4.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,072,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,088,000 after purchasing an additional 119,131 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in BBX Capital by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,139,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,262,000 after purchasing an additional 365,069 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in BBX Capital by 6.6% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,717,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,167,000 after purchasing an additional 106,023 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in BBX Capital by 6.6% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,330,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,874,000 after purchasing an additional 82,695 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in BBX Capital by 5.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,193,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 62,100 shares during the period. 29.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BBX Capital

BBX Capital Corporation, formerly known as BFC Financial Corporation, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments and acquisitions of middle market companies. The firm also invests in mergers and acquisition, add-on acquisitions, divestiture, taking public companies private and private companies public, leveraged buyout, partnership, recapitalization, and restructuring.

