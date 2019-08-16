BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR) Cut to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC cut BBVA Banco Frances from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. ValuEngine upgraded BBVA Banco Frances from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BBVA Banco Frances from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BBVA Banco Frances currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.00.

BBVA Banco Frances stock opened at $5.77 on Monday. BBVA Banco Frances has a one year low of $4.18 and a one year high of $14.23. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of BBVA Banco Frances by 38.9% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 17,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 4,964 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of BBVA Banco Frances in the second quarter valued at $258,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of BBVA Banco Frances by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 184,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BBVA Banco Frances in the second quarter valued at $589,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of BBVA Banco Frances by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 473,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,363,000 after buying an additional 211,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

BBVA Banco Frances Company Profile

BBVA Banco Francés SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services to small and medium enterprises, and individual customers in Spain, Mexico, South America, the United States, Turkey, and rest of Eurasia. The company offers current, checking, and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

