BB Seguridade (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Trading 0.1% Higher

BB Seguridade Holding Corp – (OTCMKTS:BBSEY)’s share price traded up 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.36 and last traded at $8.30, 67,117 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 54% from the average session volume of 43,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.29.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded BB Seguridade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BB Seguridade from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

The company has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.70.

BB Seguridade Participações SA provides insurance, pension plans, premium bonds, and brokerage services in Brazil. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Brokerage. The Insurance segment offers life, property, vehicle, rural, special risks and financial, transport, hooves, and housing insurance. This segment also provides private pension, dental, and capitalization plans, as well as reinsurance products.

