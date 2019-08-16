BAVARIAN NORDIC/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

BAVARIAN NORDIC/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03), Morningstar.com reports. BAVARIAN NORDIC/S had a negative net margin of 45.38% and a negative return on equity of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $15.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 million.

BVNRY remained flat at $$8.80 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $852.98 million, a P/E ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.56. The company has a quick ratio of 9.01, a current ratio of 9.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. BAVARIAN NORDIC/S has a 52 week low of $5.92 and a 52 week high of $9.73.

Get BAVARIAN NORDIC/S alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BAVARIAN NORDIC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Bavarian Nordic A/S, a biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes a portfolio of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. The company markets non-replicating smallpox vaccine under the IMVAMUNE and IMVANEX names. It is also developing MVA-BN RSV, which is in Phase II clinical trials development stage for the prevention of respiratory syncytial virus; MVA-BN Filo that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Ebola and Marburg; and MVA-BN HPV that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials to treat human papillomavirus.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for BAVARIAN NORDIC/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAVARIAN NORDIC/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.