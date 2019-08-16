Basic Energy Services (NYSE:BAS) Stock Price Up 8.9%

Basic Energy Services Inc (NYSE:BAS)’s share price rose 8.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.53 and last traded at $1.47, approximately 383,370 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 403,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

BAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Basic Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Basic Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Basic Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities set a $3.00 price target on Basic Energy Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $35.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.80 and a 200-day moving average of $3.02.

Basic Energy Services (NYSE:BAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.16). Basic Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 50.17% and a negative net margin of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $189.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.83 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Basic Energy Services Inc will post -3.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James D. Kern acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.99 per share, for a total transaction of $39,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 66,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,539. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ascribe Capital Llc acquired 311,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.47 per share, for a total transaction of $770,565.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 408,720 shares of company stock worth $957,191. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAS. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Basic Energy Services by 216.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 10,012 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Basic Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Basic Energy Services by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 13,330 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Basic Energy Services by 10,697.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 35,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 35,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Basic Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Basic Energy Services, Inc provides well site services to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies in the United States. The company operates through Completion and Remedial Services, Well Servicing, Water Logistics, and Contract Drilling segments. The Completion and Remedial Services segment offers pumping services, such as cementing, acidizing, fracturing, nitrogen, and pressure testing; rental and fishing tools; coiled tubing; snubbing services; thru-tubing; underbalanced drilling in low pressure and fluid sensitive reservoirs; and cased-hole wireline services.

