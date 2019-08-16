Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Whitbread (LON:WTB)

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Whitbread (LON:WTB) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 4,700 ($61.41) price target on the stock.

WTB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Numis Securities reiterated a hold rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Whitbread from GBX 5,400 ($70.56) to GBX 5,100 ($66.64) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 4,750 ($62.07) target price (down from GBX 5,000 ($65.33)) on shares of Whitbread in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Whitbread to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Whitbread from GBX 5,250 ($68.60) to GBX 4,500 ($58.80) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,942.86 ($64.59).

Get Whitbread alerts:

Shares of WTB traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 4,084 ($53.36). The stock had a trading volume of 119,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,229. Whitbread has a 12 month low of GBX 3,914 ($51.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,162 ($67.45). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,583.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4,737.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.01.

In other Whitbread news, insider Louise Smalley sold 232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,588 ($59.95), for a total transaction of £10,644.16 ($13,908.48). Also, insider Nicholas Cadbury sold 2,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,619 ($60.36), for a total value of £100,047.54 ($130,729.83). Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,863 shares of company stock worth $104,689,270.

Whitbread Company Profile

Whitbread PLC operates hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. The company operates through two segments, Premier Inn and Costa. It operates approximately 785 hotels with 72,466 rooms in the United Kingdom, as well as hotels under the Premier Inn brand name; hotels under the hub by Premier Inn brand name in the United Kingdom; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater Grill, Bar+Block, and Table Table brands.

Recommended Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.