Barclays Reiterates “€51.00” Price Target for Zalando (FRA:ZAL)

Barclays set a €51.00 ($59.30) price objective on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Warburg Research set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €38.94 ($45.28).

ZAL stock opened at €39.21 ($45.59) on Tuesday. Zalando has a 1-year low of €36.33 ($42.24) and a 1-year high of €49.86 ($57.98). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €41.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is €36.70.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

