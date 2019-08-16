Barclays Analysts Give Bayer (FRA:BAYN) a €85.00 Price Target

Bayer (FRA:BAYN) has been given a €85.00 ($98.84) price objective by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BAYN. HSBC set a €63.00 ($73.26) target price on Bayer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on Bayer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Independent Research set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on Bayer and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bayer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €80.57 ($93.68).

BAYN opened at €64.32 ($74.79) on Friday. Bayer has a 52-week low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a 52-week high of €123.82 ($143.98). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €59.42.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

