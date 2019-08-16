Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.67.

Separately, Stephens set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Bank Ozk and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Get Bank Ozk alerts:

Shares of Bank Ozk stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.36. The stock had a trading volume of 46,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,672. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.07. Bank Ozk has a 12-month low of $21.02 and a 12-month high of $41.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.84.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). Bank Ozk had a net margin of 32.47% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $251.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.45 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank Ozk will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. This is a boost from Bank Ozk’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Bank Ozk’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.63%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Weybosset Research & Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank Ozk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,752,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bank Ozk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,289,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Bank Ozk by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 692,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,062,000 after buying an additional 93,681 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank Ozk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,774,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Bank Ozk by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,332,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,581,000 after buying an additional 69,335 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank Ozk Company Profile

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Ozk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Ozk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.