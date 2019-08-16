Bank of America Trims Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Target Price to $18.00

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America from $19.20 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, August 5th. They set a buy rating and a $16.90 price objective on the stock. China International Capital initiated coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, July 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.39.

NYSE:TME opened at $13.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 68.65. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a one year low of $11.81 and a one year high of $19.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.89.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $855.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.27 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the second quarter valued at about $2,237,000. Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4,995.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,749,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,659,000 after purchasing an additional 57,596,675 shares in the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC raised its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 257.7% in the second quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 4,292,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 12.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 115,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 12,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

