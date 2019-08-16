Bank of America Lowers Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) to Neutral

Bank of America downgraded shares of Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The firm currently has $33.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $52.50.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Pampa Energia from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Pampa Energia from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pampa Energia from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup downgraded Pampa Energia from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Pampa Energia from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.00.
NYSE:PAM opened at $17.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.51. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.24. Pampa Energia has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $39.89.
About Pampa Energia
Pampa Energía SA, an integrated electricity company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.
Featured Story: Death Cross
Receive News & Ratings for Pampa Energia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pampa Energia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.