Bank of America Lowers Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) to Neutral

Bank of America downgraded shares of Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The firm currently has $33.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $52.50.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Pampa Energia from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Pampa Energia from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pampa Energia from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup downgraded Pampa Energia from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Pampa Energia from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.00.

NYSE:PAM opened at $17.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.51. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.24. Pampa Energia has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $39.89.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pampa Energia by 197.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,615,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,339,000 after buying an additional 2,397,908 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pampa Energia during the 2nd quarter worth $10,492,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Pampa Energia by 299.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 379,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,159,000 after buying an additional 284,521 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Pampa Energia by 155.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 372,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,267,000 after buying an additional 226,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pampa Energia during the 2nd quarter worth $6,977,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

About Pampa Energia

Pampa Energía SA, an integrated electricity company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

