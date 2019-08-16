Bank of America Lowers Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target to $83.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America from $95.00 to $83.00 in a report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

ALB has been the topic of several other reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Albemarle from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered Albemarle from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Albemarle from $157.00 to $128.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Nomura upped their target price on Albemarle from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Albemarle from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.84.

Get Albemarle alerts:

NYSE:ALB opened at $61.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.59. Albemarle has a 1-year low of $61.24 and a 1-year high of $108.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.32.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $885.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.50 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 16.01%. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.3675 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 26.82%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,841 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 14,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,836,000. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 39,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 203,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,360,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.