Bank of America Increases Semafo (TSE:SMF) Price Target to C$6.30

Semafo (TSE:SMF) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from C$5.80 to C$6.30 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$6.00 target price on shares of Semafo in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Semafo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Semafo from C$5.75 to C$6.35 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Semafo from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Semafo from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Get Semafo alerts:

Shares of Semafo stock traded down C$0.24 on Friday, hitting C$4.90. The stock had a trading volume of 649,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,727. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.99. Semafo has a one year low of C$2.23 and a one year high of C$5.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.20.

SEMAFO Inc, a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in West Africa. The company operates the Mana Mine in Burkina Faso, which includes the Siou deposit. It also holds a 90% interest in the Boungou project. The company was formerly known as West Africa Mining Exploration Corporation Inc and changed its name to SEMAFO Inc in May 1997.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Semafo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semafo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.