Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Short Interest Update

Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 86,083,000 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the June 30th total of 77,982,800 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,889,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,940,864. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.88. Bank of America has a 1-year low of $22.66 and a 1-year high of $31.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $258.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.54.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 25.52% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $23.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $30.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $30.50 to $29.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 26,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its holdings in Bank of America by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 4,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 64,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 15,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.50% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

