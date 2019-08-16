Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,610,200 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the June 30th total of 3,944,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 343,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.5 days. Currently, 7.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Banc of California currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Banc of California by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 532,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,086,000 after acquiring an additional 12,927 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Banc of California by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 428,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,700,000 after acquiring an additional 25,461 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Banc of California by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 196,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 53,080 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in Banc of California by 370.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 13,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 10,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in Banc of California during the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BANC stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.79. 14,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,382. The company has a market capitalization of $745.88 million, a PE ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. Banc of California has a twelve month low of $12.22 and a twelve month high of $20.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.48.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Banc of California had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $62.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banc of California will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

