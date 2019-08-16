Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) Director John G. Rice Buys 10,000 Shares

Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) Director John G. Rice acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.75 per share, with a total value of $207,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE BHGE traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.91. 108,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,939,834. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a 1-year low of $20.09 and a 1-year high of $34.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Baker Hughes A GE (NYSE:BHGE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Baker Hughes A GE had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Baker Hughes A GE’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes A GE Co will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Baker Hughes A GE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.09%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHGE. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 68,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 52,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 33,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BHGE. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Baker Hughes A GE from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes A GE from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Baker Hughes A GE in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes A GE to $33.00 and set an “average” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Baker Hughes A GE from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Baker Hughes A GE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.44.

Baker Hughes A GE Company Profile

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

