BAE SYS PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

BAE SYS PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BAESY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

BAESY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BAE SYS PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Societe Generale lowered shares of BAE SYS PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BAE SYS PLC/S during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in BAE SYS PLC/S by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in BAE SYS PLC/S by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in BAE SYS PLC/S by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,480 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 6,563 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in BAE SYS PLC/S by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 681,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,420,000 after acquiring an additional 114,108 shares during the period. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAESY stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.92. 797,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.46. BAE SYS PLC/S has a twelve month low of $22.36 and a twelve month high of $34.25.

BAE SYS PLC/S Company Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

