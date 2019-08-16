B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) Chairman Bryant R. Riley Acquires 20,000 Shares

B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) Chairman Bryant R. Riley purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.34 per share, for a total transaction of $406,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Bryant R. Riley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 13th, Bryant R. Riley purchased 11,731 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.53 per share, for a total transaction of $240,837.43.

Shares of RILY traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,404. B. Riley Financial Inc has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $23.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.89.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $164.68 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded B. Riley Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RILY. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in B. Riley Financial by 512.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in B. Riley Financial by 417.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.91% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments – United Online and magicJack.

