Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,248,700 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the June 30th total of 1,179,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 503,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axis Capital during the second quarter valued at $65,303,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Axis Capital by 14.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,331,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $377,652,000 after purchasing an additional 812,096 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axis Capital by 13.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,096,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,036,000 after purchasing an additional 249,910 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axis Capital by 11.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 142,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,524,000 after purchasing an additional 14,272 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axis Capital by 324.3% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 31,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 24,078 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Buckingham Research upgraded Axis Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded Axis Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $62.00 target price on Axis Capital and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group upgraded Axis Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axis Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

Shares of Axis Capital stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $64.74. 8,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,924. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.47 and its 200 day moving average is $58.41. Axis Capital has a 52-week low of $48.27 and a 52-week high of $65.08.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.34. Axis Capital had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Axis Capital will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

About Axis Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

