Aviva (LON:AV) Receives “Top Pick” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their top pick rating on shares of Aviva (LON:AV) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 560 ($7.32) price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Aviva from GBX 535 ($6.99) to GBX 525 ($6.86) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Aviva from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 520 ($6.79) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Aviva from GBX 479 ($6.26) to GBX 484 ($6.32) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Aviva has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 498.18 ($6.51).

Shares of LON:AV opened at GBX 357.60 ($4.67) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 410.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 417.38. Aviva has a 52-week low of GBX 3.87 ($0.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 503.60 ($6.58).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) per share. This represents a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Aviva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.52%.

In other Aviva news, insider Belen Romana Garcia bought 279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 407 ($5.32) per share, with a total value of £1,135.53 ($1,483.77).

About Aviva

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products; and lifetime mortgage products. It also provides insurance cover to individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses for risks associated primarily with motor vehicles and medical expenses, as well as property and liability, such as employers' and professional indemnity liabilities.

