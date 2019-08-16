Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) in a research report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $130.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on AVY. KeyCorp reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $115.06 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $121.23.

Shares of AVY stock traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $113.49. 3,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,039. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Avery Dennison has a 52 week low of $82.89 and a 52 week high of $120.65. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.32.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 52.67%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.28%.

In other Avery Dennison news, insider Georges Gravanis sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $292,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,892.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 5,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.16, for a total transaction of $588,963.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,674,411.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,252 shares of company stock valued at $8,721,924. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

