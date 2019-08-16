Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock Holdings Decreased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,692,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,125,000 after purchasing an additional 86,449 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,258,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $819,520,000 after purchasing an additional 496,843 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 5,994,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $957,509,000 after purchasing an additional 66,480 shares in the last quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 15,564.1% during the first quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 3,468,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 9.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,139,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,692,000 after purchasing an additional 184,671 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

NASDAQ ADP traded up $2.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $167.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,102,998. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $165.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.96. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $121.40 and a 1-year high of $172.00.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 47.48%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.98%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Dermot J. O’brien sold 1,771 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total value of $286,972.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,747.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ADP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.10.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Featured Story: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.