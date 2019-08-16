Aurora Mobile Ltd – (NASDAQ:JG) Short Interest Update

Aurora Mobile Ltd – (NASDAQ:JG) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 444,800 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the June 30th total of 422,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

JG stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.61. 41,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,108. Aurora Mobile has a twelve month low of $4.02 and a twelve month high of $11.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.95.

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Aurora Mobile had a negative net margin of 8.29% and a negative return on equity of 24.58%. The company had revenue of $34.35 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aurora Mobile by 74.7% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 470,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after buying an additional 201,239 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Aurora Mobile by 240.6% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,839,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,340,000 after purchasing an additional 6,243,897 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Mobile in the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Mobile in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Mobile in the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.15% of the company’s stock.

About Aurora Mobile

Aurora Mobile Limited provides mobile big data solutions platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers developer services that integrate with various mobile apps and provide core in-app functionalities needed by developers, including push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing, and short message service.

