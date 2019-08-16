Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aurora Cannabis Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the production and distribution of medical cannabis. The Company is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across every key segment of the value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding and genetics research, cannabis and hemp production, derivatives, home cultivation, wholesale and retail distribution. The Company’s purpose-built facilities, which integrate technologies across all processes, are defined by automation and customization. The Company has a funded capacity of more than 500,000 kilograms per year, as well as sales and operations in 24 countries across 5 continents. “

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ACB. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Desjardins began coverage on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They set a buy rating and a $9.07 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Aurora Cannabis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Aurora Cannabis has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.23.

NYSE ACB traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.01. 111,522 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,077,470. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.83 and a beta of 2.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Aurora Cannabis has a 1 year low of $4.58 and a 1 year high of $12.52.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.05). Aurora Cannabis had a positive return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 122.65%. The firm had revenue of $49.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.92 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 27.0% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 283.4% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 48,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 35,845 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the second quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aurora Cannabis (ACB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.