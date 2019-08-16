Aurora (AOA) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $4.42 Million

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Aurora has a market cap of $114.13 million and $4.42 million worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Aurora has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. One Aurora token can currently be bought for $0.0174 or 0.00000166 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitinka, Indodax, Kucoin and CoinEgg.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $488.20 or 0.04647256 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00047143 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000242 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000940 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Aurora Token Profile

AOA is a token. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,542,330,148 tokens. Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aurora’s official website is www.aurorachain.io . The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial

Aurora Token Trading

Aurora can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, Bitinka, CoinEgg and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurora should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aurora using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

