Auris Medical Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:EARS) Short Interest Update

Auris Medical Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:EARS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 173,600 shares, a drop of 6.2% from the June 30th total of 185,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 242,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ EARS traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $2.73. 35,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,665. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of -0.50. Auris Medical has a 52-week low of $2.41 and a 52-week high of $39.40.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Auris Medical stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Auris Medical Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:EARS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.58% of Auris Medical as of its most recent SEC filing. 22.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Auris Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

About Auris Medical

Auris Medical Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. Its product candidates include AM-101, which is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and AM-111 that is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss.

