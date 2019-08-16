Auctus (AUC) Price Down 25.1% This Week

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 16th. One Auctus token can currently be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Ethfinex, IDEX and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Auctus has traded down 25.1% against the dollar. Auctus has a market capitalization of $127,279.00 and approximately $161.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Auctus Profile

Auctus’ launch date was August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,658 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,839,165 tokens. Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Auctus’ official message board is blog.auctus.org . The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Auctus is auctus.org

Auctus Token Trading

Auctus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, IDEX, Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auctus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Auctus using one of the exchanges listed above.

